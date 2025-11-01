The final WWE SmackDown ahead of the Saturday Night's Main Event XLI 2025 was a blockbuster, with major stars making an appearance at the Delta Center as a build-up to the TV special due on November 1. The contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre ended with the Scottish Psychopath slamming Undisputed Champion through a table, but not before the champion signed off on a new match stipulation, where a DQ or interference will see a change of titles. United States Champion Ilja Dragunov continued his open champion and defended his title against Nathan Frazer. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss managed to topple Nia Jax in their singles match after a distraction from Charlotte Flair. Tiffany Stratton, too, had a heated confrontation with her SNME XLI opponent Jade Cargill ahead of their WWE Women's Championship match. Fans can check out WWE Friday Night SmackDown results and highlights below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XLI 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

