Swiggy has partnered with jobs and professional networking platform Apna to create 10,000 jobs in tier 2 and tier 3 cities in 2023. The jobs will be created for the online food delivery platforms quick commerce grocery service Instamart. Kedar Gokhale, VP, Operations at Swiggy said that “Given Swiggy's presence across 500 cities for food delivery and over 25 cities for Instamart, we continue to focus on onboarding partners from tier 2 and 3 cities. The partnership with apna has helped in augmenting our delivery fleet to cater to the growing demand on Instamart in smaller cities.” Job Alert: Swiggy Partners Apna To Create 10,000 Jobs in India for Instamart in 2023.

Swiggy Joins Hands With Apna to Create 10,000 Jobs

