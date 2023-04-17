Apple on Monday launched its Apple Card savings account with a 4.15 percent annual interest rate. The tech giant is bringing this feature to Apple card owners in the US. According to a company statement, the new account requires no minimum deposit or balance and users can set up an account from the Wallet app on their iPhones. Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max New Design Leaks Immerge; Find All the Design Leaks Till Date Here.

Apple Savings Account Launched in US

Apple has announced that starting today, Apple Card users will now be able to create a Savings account with a high-yield APY of 4.15% There are no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements

