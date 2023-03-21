New Delhi, March 21 : The new iteration of Apple’s iPhone is still a few months away from launch, but that isn’t keeping the rumour mongers quiet. We already have innumerable leaks and speculations about the upcoming iPhone 15 series, and new info just keeps pouring in.

As per the latest leak, the upcoming new iPhone 15 Pro as well as the iPhone 15 Pro Max will get some unique design changes that were not seen so far. Let’s take a quick look at all the design leaks of the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 series. First-Generation Sealed Apple iPhone Sold for $55K at Auction.

Apple iPhone 15 Series – Design Leaks Known So Far :

As per the latest leak, the upcoming new iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be coming with a unified volume as well as mute button. Currently, the iPhones feature separate volume up and down buttons. However, the leaked images splashed online imply that the high-end iPhone 15 models may come with unified volume button or a volume rocker button. As per the reports, the mute switch will be replaced with a mute button, which can be pressed on and off. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Pricing Leaked Prior to Official Market Release; Find All Details Here.

The iPhone 15 series is also speculated to come with a solid-state design, with haptic feedback from the volume and mute buttons to the Taptic Engines inside the devices offering the button press simulation similar to the Force Touch trackpad on latest MacBooks. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 vanilla and iPhone 15 Plus models are rumoured to be retaining the original mute switch and separate physical buttons for volume.

In a latest leaked video also suggested that upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max model would flaunt the thinnest bezels that Apple ever offered, with 1.55mm thin bezels. This is speculated to break the record of thinnest 1.81mm bezel that is currently held by the Xiaomi 13.

The upcoming iPhone 15 series is also supposed to have the Dynamic Island expanded to more models, that is, to the lower models as well. Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the only ones to sport the Dynamic Island.

