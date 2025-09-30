Questions have recently been raised about the origin of Zoho’s messaging app, Arattai, after X users noticed that its developer details on the Google Play Store point to a US address. One user posted on X (formerly Twitter), “On Android Playstore, when we click on App Support for the Arattai app, we see that the developer details points to an American Address." Another added, “Hey @Arattai @Zoho @svembu if it's a made in India app we would request you to change the developer address. It's showing US.” Zoho Co-Founder Sridhar Vembu responded on X on September 30, 2025, stated that, "All the products are developed in India. Our global headquarters is in Chennai and we pay taxes in India on our global income." He clarified that Indian customer data is hosted only in India, in places like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and soon will be in Odisha. Vembu further noted that, “We do not host our products on AWS or Azure. "Arattai, specifically, is not hosted on AWS or Azure or GCloud.” Vembu explained that the Zoho Developer account on the App Store and Play Store shows their US office address because it was initially set up by a US-based employee during the early days of the stores for testing purposes, and the address was never updated. Arattai Messaging App’s Traffic Increases 100 Times in 3 Days, Says Zoho Co-Founder Sridhar Vembu.

Arattai App Developer Details Points to an American Address

Dear @Arattai Team, On Android Playstore, when we click on App Support for the Arattai app, we see that the developer details points to an American Address. Does this mean that we do not Develop this in India? I was hoping that our engineers in India build this app. This should… pic.twitter.com/uolEjaDfxW — Fundamental Investor ™ 🇮🇳 (@FI_InvestIndia) September 28, 2025

X User Says ‘ if the USP of App Is India Made and Headquarters in Chennai Please Change the Address of Developer’

Hey @Arattai @Zoho @svembu if it's a made in India app we would request you to change the developer address. It's showing US. If the USP of app is india made and headquarters in Chennai please change the address of developer. @PMOIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw . pic.twitter.com/QP1UD143wn — Priyabrata Kabiraj (@PriyabrataKabi1) September 27, 2025

Sridhar Vembu Says ‘All the Products Are Developed in India’

There are questions about where Zoho is developed and where the data is hosted and who hosts it. There is a lot of false information we want to correct. 1. All the products are developed in India. Our global headquarters is in Chennai and we pay taxes in India on our global… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) September 30, 2025

