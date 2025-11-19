Arattai has introduced end-to-end encryption for direct chats, so that messages are secured on the sender’s device and visible only to the intended recipient. Users must update the Arattai to enable the new encrypted chat session, while older chats will be archived. To access the new privacy features, users need to upgrade to the latest version of the Arattai. The update is available on Android version 1.33.6 or above, iOS version 1.17.23 or later, and the desktop version 1.0.7 or above. Zoho Co-founder Sridhar Vembu added that Group chats will also get encryption support soon. Gemini 3: Google Introduces ‘Most Intelligent Model’ With Advanced Reasoning and Multimodal Capabilities; Check Details.

Arattai End-to-End Encryption Update

The wait is finally over! 🥳 Direct chats on Arattai are now protected with end-to-end encryption 🔐 #E2EE Your messages are encrypted right on your device before being sent, which means only you and the person you’re chatting with can read them. Not even Arattai can access… pic.twitter.com/gHRQkskH9p — Arattai (@Arattai) November 18, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Arattai). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

