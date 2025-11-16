Zoho is stepping up its focus on privacy as it prepares a major security upgrade for its homegrown messaging app, Arattai. The Arattai end to end encryption feature will be a "forced upgrade on all because it is a drastic change." Zoho Co-founder and Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu announced that Arattai will soon shift to mandatory system-wide encryption, starting with one-to-one chats. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sridhar Vembu said, "we decided to go with option 2 which is mandatory system wide end to end encryption (starting with one on one messages and groups will follow later)." Vembu shared that the feature is being tested internally by around 6,000 employees. Several issues were found and resolved, and a new build is undergoing another round of testing to ensure everything works smoothly. If the final checks go well, the rollout is expected in a few days, and it will be a mandatory upgrade. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Rolling Out New Sticker Suggestion Feature To Select Beta Testers on Android.

Arattai End to End Encryption Update

Status on Arattai: we decided to go with option 2 which is mandatory system wide end to end encryption (starting with one on one messages and groups will follow later). We had to do some redesign around it and we wanted extensive testing because it is a drastic change. It is… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) November 14, 2025

