Bitcoin saw a rise in its value today by jumping to USD 87,369.18 by 8:49 AM IST on April 21, 2025. It is a notable increase from its earlier value of USD 85,051.73 at 3:11 AM IST, today. The Cryptocurrency has been showing signs of steady growth despite market ups and downs. Last month, Bitcoin briefly touched USD 88,000 mark but could not stay at that level for long. However, BTC might still reach new record highs this year. Bitcoin Price Today, April 21, 2025: BTC Price Surpasses USD 85,000 Mark After Slight Drop.

Bitcoin Price Today, April 21, 2025

