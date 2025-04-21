Bitcoin price on April 21, 2025, is recorded at USD 85,051.73 at 03:11 AM IST. Yesterday, the BTC price was at USD 85,249.89 at 08:49 AM IST. It later dropped to USD 84,582.084 by 02:52 PM IST. The Cryptocurrency saw a brief high of USD 88,000 last month, but that level was for a brief period of time. Despite the recent BTC price drop, Bitcoin could reach a new all-time high this year, possibly touching USD 1,10,000 if the market trends stay strong. Mechanize: Tamay Besiroglu, Founder of Epoch, Starts New Company To Fully Automate Work and Economy Amid Threat of AI Taking Away Millions of Jobs.

Bitcoin Price Today, April 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)