Bitcoin price today, on August 13, 2025, reached USD 1,20,038.46 at 2:52 PM IST, showing a slight upward trend. Earlier in the day, at 8:49 AM IST, Bitcoin was trading at around USD 1,19,472.14. The small rise in BTC price follows a recent drop from August 11, when the cryptocurrency had touched a high of USD 1,21,946.08 at 8:49 AM IST. While Bitcoin showed a small recovery during the day, it is still far from its recent peak. The movement remains unpredictable to see whether the Bitcoin price will climb again or fall further.

Bitcoin Price Today, August 14, 2025

August 13, 2025 @ 09:22 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $120,038.46 (BTC-EUR): €102,333.64 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) August 13, 2025

