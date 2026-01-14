Bitcoin price has surged to USD 95,300 mark after seeing minor fluctuations at USD 92,000. The BTC price even touched USD 96,000; however it fell down quickly to USD 95,332 as of 8:01 AM IST. The cryptocurrency leader is expected to touch new heights in 2026 unlike last year. Last year, amid massive crypto market activity, Bitcoin price even touched USD 1,26,000 mark. This year, it could reach higher position, as per some experts. Bitcoin Price Today, January 13, 2026: BTC Price Stable at USD 91,188 Mark, Expected To See Upward Movement This Year.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) at USD 95,300 Mark

