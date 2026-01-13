Bitcoin price has become stable at the USD 91,000 mark with minor fluctuations. The BTC price as of 7:55 AM IST was USD 91,188, which is the same as yesterday. Comparatively, the price has risen over the past few days from the USD 88,000 mark, showing signs of growth despite being slow. In 2026, Bitcoin may touch new heights and achieve a new all-time high, as per experts; however, that remains to be seen. Bitcoin Price Today, January 12, 2026: BTC Price Up Slightly to USD 91,200 Mark Today From Previous USD 90,000, Expected To Rise Soon.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Stable at USD 91,000 Mark

