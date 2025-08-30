Bitcoin price today, on August 30, 2025, is trading at USD 108,059.53 at 8:49 AM IST, showing a slight downward trend. The BTC price was around USD 1,08,288.69 at 3:12 AM IST on the same day. A few hours before, at 8:45 PM IST on August 29, Bitcoin was valued at about USD 1,08,357.31. The steady drop shows that the cryptocurrency is once again facing mild fluctuations. The crypto market has always been volatile with frequent ups and downs in a short period. It is unclear whether Bitcoin will fall further or regain momentum in the coming days. Paytm Clarifies on Recent Google Play UPI Alert, Says No Disruption to Consumer or Merchant Transactions, Update Only Relevant for Recurring Payments.

Bitcoin Price Today, August 30, 2025

