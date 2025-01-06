Bitcoin price rose again, crossing the USD 99,000 mark amid bullish crypto market sentiment. The cryptocurrency witnessed price fluctuations for a few months, reaching an all-time high of USD 1,07,000 to a lower of USD 93,000. However, the BTC price does not seem to go below the USD 90,000 mark. According to an American businessman, Robert Kiyosaki, the Bitcoin value is expected to rise to the USD 3,50,000 mark in 2025, making it the most valued cryptocurrency asset in the market. Bitcoin Price Today, January 5: BTC Price Reaches USD 98,314, Businessman Robert Kiyosaki Predicts It Can Reach to USD 1,75,000 to USD 3,50,000 Mark in 2025.

Bitcoin Price Hits 99,000 Mark Again Hinting Rise in Future

