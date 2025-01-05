Bitcoin price 2025 could soar and break all the previous records, reaching an all-time high. Previously, it was predicted that the leading cryptocurrency could reach the USD 1,00,000 mark, which it successfully achieved and even went the USD 1,07,000 price. American business and author Robert Kiyosaki reportedly said that the Bitcoin value could reach new heights from USD 1,75,000 to USD 3,50,000 in 2025. Bitcoin Price today is USD 98,314. Bitcoin Price Today, January 4: Cryptocurrency Whales Accumulate Over 70,000 Bitcoins Amid BTC Price Reaching Above USD 98,000 Mark.

Bitcoin Price Could Reach USD 1,75,000 to USD 3,50,000 This Year, Said Robert Kiyosaki

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)