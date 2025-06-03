Bitcoin price has significantly dropped for a couple of weeks since it rose to USD 1,11,000, the highest-ever recorded jump in its history. The BTC price today reached USD 1,05,018 as of 02:19 IST. After going down yesterday, the Bitcoin price jumped overnight to USD 1,06,000 and suddenly dropped. The cryptocurrency has become volatile and is moving upward and downward amid global changes. Despite the fluctuations, Bitcoin has the highest value in the crypto market. Microsoft Layoffs: Tech Giant Cuts Hundreds of More Jobs Weeks After Laying Off 6,000 Employees, 3% of Its Global Workforce.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) at GBP 78,144 (USD 1,05,000)

