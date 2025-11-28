Bitcoin’s price, after days of trading around the USD 87,000 mark, has finally begun to show signs of stabilising. As of 10:20 AM IST, BTC was priced at USD 91,450, which is the same as yesterday’s level. Hopefully, the cryptocurrency will gain momentum in the future and reclaim its previous high above the USD 100,000 mark. However, ongoing fluctuations are still affecting the asset. Ashok Leyland Share Price Today, November 28: Stock Slips Marginally as Auto Sector Sees Mixed Sentiment; Check Latest Price om NSE.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Stable at USD 91,000

