Bitcoin price today, on November 29, 2025, is trading around USD 90,679.45 at 9:49 AM IST. The BTC price has shown slight movement over the past two days. It was at USD 91,985.57 at 9:44 PM IST on November 28, 2025, and stood at USD 90,877.26 at 9:44 PM IST on November 27, 2025. In the coming days, Bitcoin is expected to gain some momentum if the current pattern holds. Cryptocurrency movements have been stable recently, but an upward trend may develop in the coming days. India Q2 GDP: GDP Growth Surges to 8.2% in July-September Quarter of 2025-26.

Bitcoin Price Today, November 29, 2025

