Bitcoin price has gained a little momentum and moved upward, reaching the USD 91,000 mark as of 11:46 AM IST today. The cryptocurrency was trading below USD 87,000 for days until 26 November, when it touched the USD 90,000 mark. The BTC price could rise in the future based on the upward movement; however, it cannot be predicted. This year, it was expected to rise beyond the highest mark of USD 126,000; still, it kept going down.

 Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Trading at USD 91,000

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:5

TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Bitcoin Price X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

