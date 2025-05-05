Bitcoin price today fell to the USD 94,000 mark, a sharp decline after reaching USD 97,000 recently. The BTC price as of 9:48 AM IST is USD 94,357, which is much lower than what the graph shows. The cryptocurrency price graph indicated that it could reach more than USD 1,00,000; however, recent falls suggest that the price may decline further. Dmart Share Price Today, May 05: Stocks of Avenue Supermarts Limited Down by 2.83%, Check Latest Price on NSE and BSE.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Down at USD 94,000

