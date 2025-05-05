Shares of Avenue Supermarts Limited (NSE: DMART) saw a sharp drop in early Monday trade, dropping by 2.83% to INR 3,944 on the NSE. Avenue Supermarts, which operates DMart, announced its Q4 FY2025 results, showing a 2.6% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to INR 619.71 crore. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 05, 2025: DMart, Tata Motors, JSW Steel and Sunteck Realty Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

Dmart Share Price Today, May 05

Dmart Share Price Today (Photo Credits: NSE)

