Bitcoin price today, on September 17, 2025, has surpassed the USD 1,16,000 mark, continuing its upward trend. At 8:49 AM IST, BTC price was trading at USD 116,601.97. It shows a steady rise since the previous day, when it was priced at USD 115,102.99 at 8:44 PM IST on September 16. While Bitcoin is likely to maintain this momentum, the frequent changes in its price within short periods reflect the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, September 17, 2025: Jindal Steel, Blue Dart and Bharat Electronics Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

Bitcoin Price Today, September 17, 2025

