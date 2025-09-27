Bitcoin price today, on September 27, 2025, is trading at USD 1,09,493.24 as of 8:49 AM IST. The BTC price shows a slight upward movement compared to earlier in the day, when it was at USD 1,09,247.27 at 3:11 AM IST. A few hours before that, at 8:44 PM IST on September 26, 2025, Bitcoin was trading at USD 1,08,978.29. The cryptocurrency has been trading around the USD 1,09,000 mark for the past few days, showing minor fluctuations but no clear trend. For now, Bitcoin holds steady, but the direction ahead remains unpredictable. The market remains uncertain as it is still unclear whether Bitcoin will see an upward trend or face a drop in the coming hours. Simpl Stops Payment Operations After RBI Says BNPL Startup Lacks Proper Authorisation.

Bitcoin Price Today, September 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Bitcoin). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

