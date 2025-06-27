Brawl Stars shared a post on June 27, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) and announced exciting free rewards for its players. The post teased “Daily Freebies from the underworld!” and revealed that users can collect “6 Starr Drops, 2 Player Icons, and 2 Pins.” These rewards are now available in the in-game Shop and can be claimed by all players till July 3. It is a limited-time offer, so players are advised to act quickly to grab the daily freebies of the game. GTA 6 Listed on Microsoft Xbox Store Ahead of Launch in May 2026; Know How To Add It to Your Wishlist.

Brawl Stars Daily Freebies

🔱 Daily Freebies from the underworld! 🔱 🌟 6 Starr Drops 🏛️ 2 Player Icons 🪖 2 Pins Get all of them at the Shop by the 3rd of July! pic.twitter.com/rr91sX6SBX — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) June 27, 2025

