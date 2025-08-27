OpenAI ChatGPT reportedly helped a Lamborghini owner to track down and recover his stolen car nearly two years after it was allegedly taken. As per a video published by CBS 8 San Diego on YouTube, a Southern California man called Andrew Garcia used the AI tool to locate his Lamborghini Huracan Evo, which was allegedly stolen in 2023. As per reports, Andrew was one of several victims whose cars were rented out and never returned, with titles allegedly altered, and the vehicles were sold off. Last month, Andrew reportedly received an Instagram message which read, “Did you sell this car?” The sender even shared photos of the alleged lost vehicle. Andrew captured the photo and used AI technology to analyse and attempt to locate his Lamborghini. Using ChatGPT, Andrew said, “Don’t focus on the Lamborghini, focus on the vehicle in the background that’s blurred.” The OpenAI chatbot reportedly gave a “100% accurate” result, which led him to Denver, Colorado. The car was later recovered by local authorities, and it was returned to the owner. ‘ChatGPT Pulled Adam Deeper Into a Dark and Hopeless Place’: Parents of Teen Who Died by Suicide in US Sue OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman.

Southern California Man Uses AI To Track Down Stolen Lamborghini

ChatGPT helped locate a stolen Lamborghini after 2 years by accurately identifying a blurred vehicle in the background of an Instagram photo, providing a key clue that allowed the owner to track the car over 1000 miles away pic.twitter.com/HbpxRU2ARw — Tibor Blaho (@btibor91) August 27, 2025

