OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman have reportedly been sued by the parents of a 16-year-old boy who allegedly died by suicide after months of interaction with ChatGPT. As per a report of Reuters, the lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in a San Francisco state court. The parents claimed that OpenAI knowingly put profit above safety when it launched the GPT-4o version of its chatbot last year. Their son, Adam Raine, died on April 11 after allegedly discussing suicide with the chatbot. In response, an OpenAI spokesperson reportedly said, “We are saddened by Raine’s passing,” and added that ChatGPT includes safeguards like directing users to crisis helplines. The lawsuit reportedly said, "ChatGPT pulled Adam deeper into a dark and hopeless place by assuring him that ‘many people who struggle with anxiety or intrusive thoughts find solace in imagining an ‘escape hatch’ because it can feel like a way to regain control." In a blog post on August 26, OpenAI said, 'We are deeply aware that safeguards are strongest when every element works as intended. We will keep improving, guided by experts and grounded in responsibility to the people who use our tools—and we hope others will join us in helping make sure this technology protects people at their most vulnerable." OpenAI Hiring in India: Sam Altman-Run Company Starts Recruitment Ahead of New Delhi Office Launch; Check Job Roles and Know How To Apply.

OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman Sued After Teen’s Alleged Suicide Linked to ChatGPT Conversations

