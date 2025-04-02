OpenAI rolled out a new female voice in ChatGPT with soft tone. The new ChatGPT voice is called "Monday" and it may be available for all the paid users. The ChatGPT 'Monday' voice is live on iOS. ChatGPT has nine lifelike voice options: Arbor, Breeze, Cove, Ember, Juniper, Maple, Sol, Spruce, and Vale, each with a distinct tone and character. WhatsApp Bans Over 9.7 Million Accounts in India in February 2025 for Terms of Service Violations.

ChatGPT 'Monday' Voice Launched, Live on iOS

No joke, there's a new voice in ChatGPT. pic.twitter.com/7pq8h2cPxW — OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 1, 2025

