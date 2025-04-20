CMF Phone 2 Pro is set to launch on April 28, 2025, in India with an improved design, triple camera setup and efficient processor. Nothing's sub-brand CMF recently revealed the camera samples of its new mid-range smartphone before the launch, showing its capabilities. CMF Phone 2 is expected to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor, a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. It will likely have 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. CMF Phone 2 Pro price in India is expected to be INR 21,999. OpenAI Hiring Alert: CEO Sam Altman Announces Opening for Senior Semiconductor Device Engineer With Annual Package up to USD 225,000; Check More Details.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Camera Samples Revealed

