ChatGPT developer OpenAI announced the hiring of a Senior Semiconductor Device Engineer. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that the candidate would have to design and build high-power semiconductors and join the team at Everett, WA. The company will prefer applicants with a solid background in semiconductor tech's physics and electrical engineering and expertise in high-voltage pulsed power switching components. The candidate must have a Bachelor’s, Master’s, or higher degree in Electrical Engineering, Physics, or a related field. The annual pay for the job ranges from USD 180,000 - USD 225,000. Copilot Merchant Program: Microsoft Introduces New AI-Powered Programme To Help Sellers Enhance Customers’ Shopping Experience and Boost Sales.

deploying fusion to the world is surprisingly gated on high-power semiconductors. the most important place you could design and build those high-power semiconductors (and do other awesome electrical engineering) is helion. please consider:https://t.co/IDDGtDe7yq — Sam Altman (@sama) April 19, 2025

