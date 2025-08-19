YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has launched his first startup, AI Fiesta, a platform built to bring multiple AI tools together in one place. The idea came from his daily use of artificial intelligence (AI) and his growing interest in how AI is shaping the world. Rathee pointed to platforms like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Grok, Claude, and Perplexity, and said, “From education to the job market, everything is affected with AI advancement.” His aim was to create a space where users can compare outputs from different AIs side by side, all for under INR 1,000. Rathee shared that AI Fiesta was built with a “highly talented team,” including co-founders from Y Combinator alumni. AI Fiesta allows users to access platforms like Perplexity, Grok, ChatGPT, Claude, DeepSeek, and Gemini to evaluate and compare outputs side by side. The AI Fiesta subscription starts at INR 999 per month or INR 9,999 per year. He assured users, “It is not a scam and it is 100% legal and safe.” AI Fiesta subscribers will also get a bonus, which is the “Ultimate Prompt Book” for free. Grok Massive Growth: Elon Musk Reacts to xAI’s Chatbot Achieving 1,343,408% Growth Rate From August 2024 to July 2025, Says ‘Great Work by Grok Team’.

Dhruv Rathee Launches AI Fiesta

