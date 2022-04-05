Tesla CEO Elon Musk, shortly after acquiring a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, ran a poll on Tuesday to ask if his followers wanted an edit button on Twitter. Replying to Musk's tweet, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal on Tuesday cautioned users to vote carefully. "The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully," Agrawal tweeted.

Check Tweet:

The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully. https://t.co/UDJIvznALB — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)