DoT (Department of Telecommunications) announced that it had blocked 71,000 illegal SIM Cards in 90 days in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The numbers were blocked as a part of its efforts to combat fraud. DoT urged the users to report any such suspicious activities on http://sancharsaathi.gov.in or the Sanchar Saathi App. 30,000 of the total SIM cards were found to be fake by law enforcement 71,000.

Department of Telecommunication Blocks 71,000 Illegal SIMs

