DoT and Telangana Police Bust ‘Unlawful’ International Call Setup in Secunderabad, One Suspect Arrested

The DoT, with Telangana Police, reportedly dismantled an illegal international call setup in Secunderabad on June 12, 2025. Two cases were reportedly registered by Mahankali police. One suspect was arrested and SIP connections were allegedly used to reroute foreign calls to Indian users.

DoT and Telangana Police Bust ‘Unlawful’ International Call Setup in Secunderabad, One Suspect Arrested
DoT (Department of Telecommunication) Logo (Photo Credits: X/@Dot_India)
    DoT and Telangana Police Bust 'Unlawful' International Call Setup in Secunderabad, One Suspect Arrested

    The DoT, with Telangena Police, reportedly dismantled an illegal international call setup in Secunderabad on June 12, 2025. Two cases were reportedly registered by Mahankali police. One suspect was arrested and SIP connections were allegedly used to reroute foreign calls to Indian users.

    DoT and Telangana Police Bust 'Unlawful' International Call Setup in Secunderabad, One Suspect Arrested
    DoT (Department of Telecommunication) Logo (Photo Credits: X/@Dot_India)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2025 06:40 PM IST

    Department of Telecommunications (DoT) India shared a post on June 16, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) and disclosed that its Hyderabad unit, with help from Telangana Police, dismantled an “unlawful international call setup” to protect telecom networks. The Mahankali police reportedly registered two cases on June 12 under relevant sections against those allegedly involved. The joint action led to the arrest of one suspect. The Hyderabad unit of the DoT reportedly identified an illegal call routing setup in Secunderabad, which was dismantled on the night of June 12 in collaboration with the Telangana Police. The setup was reportedly operated using SIP connections sourced from a Hyderabad-based firm. Authorities allegedly seized a SIP server, multiple laptops, a monitor, and related network equipment during the joint operation. These SIP connections were allegedly used to unlawfully reroute international calls from the Middle East and the US to Indian users by masking them with local numbers. Washington Post Cyberattack: Hackers Target Journalists Covering National Security and Economic Policy, Executive Editor Matt Murray Says Only Limited Number Affected.

    DoT Hyderabad Unit and Telangana Police End ‘Unlawful International Call Setup’

    Tags:
    Department of Telecommunication DoT Illegal Call Routing International Call Rerouting Telangana Police
