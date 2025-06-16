DoT and Telangana Police Bust ‘Unlawful’ International Call Setup in Secunderabad, One Suspect Arrested

Department of Telecommunications (DoT) India shared a post on June 16, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) and disclosed that its Hyderabad unit, with help from Telangana Police, dismantled an “unlawful international call setup” to protect telecom networks. The Mahankali police reportedly registered two cases on June 12 under relevant sections against those allegedly involved. The joint action led to the arrest of one suspect. The Hyderabad unit of the DoT reportedly identified an illegal call routing setup in Secunderabad, which was dismantled on the night of June 12 in collaboration with the Telangana Police. The setup was reportedly operated using SIP connections sourced from a Hyderabad-based firm. Authorities allegedly seized a SIP server, multiple laptops, a monitor, and related network equipment during the joint operation. These SIP connections were allegedly used to unlawfully reroute international calls from the Middle East and the US to Indian users by masking them with local numbers. Washington Post Cyberattack: Hackers Target Journalists Covering National Security and Economic Policy, Executive Editor Matt Murray Says Only Limited Number Affected.

DoT Hyderabad Unit and Telangana Police End ‘Unlawful International Call Setup’

DoT Hyderabad Unit + Telangana Police's support led to an end of unlawful international call setup, protecting telecom networks. pic.twitter.com/TJDiAEepGB — DoT India (@DoT_India) June 16, 2025

