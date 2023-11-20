Elon Musk, the owner of X, formerly Twitter, recently faced backlash after he called an antisemitic post on the social media platform "the actual truth" this week. Following his endorsement, the microblogging platform faced backlash as advertisers halted advertising. Responding to the backlash, Elon Musk took to X on Monday, November 20, to clarify his view. "This past week, there were hundreds of bogus media stories claiming that I am antisemitic," he said. Musk further noted that nothing could be further from the truth. "I wish only the best for humanity and a prosperous and exciting future for all," he added. Linda Yaccarino To Resign? X CEO Resisting Pressure To Quit Amid 'Growing Pressure From Advertisers', Says Report.

Nothing Could Be Further From the Truth

This past week, there were hundreds of bogus media stories claiming that I am antisemitic. Nothing could be further from the truth. I wish only the best for humanity and a prosperous and exciting future for all. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)