If reports are believed, Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X, formerly Twitter, could resign. The development comes after several brand chiefs and marketing leaders contacted Linda Yaccarino to push her to leave. According to the The Spectator Index, a report in The Financial Times said that X CEO Linda Yaccarino is reportedly resisting pressure to quit amid "growing pressure from advertisers". Lou Paskalis, founder & CEO of marketing consultancy AJL Advisory, said that he messaged Yaccarino on Sunday afternoon and urged her to leave "before her reputation is damaged", reports Axios. X Completes One Year Under Elon Musk; Average User Spending 32 Minutes a Day on Platform, Says CEO Linda Yaccarino.

Will Linda Yaccarino Quit as X Ceo?

BREAKING: The Financial Times reports that X CEO Linda Yaccarino is resisting pressure to quit amid 'growing pressure from advertisers' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 20, 2023

