Elon Musk reacted as Grok was ranked in the top spot on FutureX's global AI leaderboard. According to an X user, xAI's Grok outperformed OpenAI's GPT-4o-mini model and also beat Google's Gemini 2.5-Flash in real-world predictive performance. Grok 4 achieved an overall score of 27.9 on the leaderboard, while GPT-4o-mini and Gemini 2.5-Flash scored 26.3 and 24.2, respectively. Elon Musk reacted by posting "Grok" on the X platform. Elon Musk Says xAI’s Grok Will Start Making Movies by End of 2026, Better Ones in 2027.

Elon Musk Reacts Seeing Grok Achieving No 1 Spot on FutureX

