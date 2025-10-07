Elon Musk has announced that xAI's Grok will soon make movies. On October 6, 2025, Musk shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), and said, "Grok will make a movie that is at least watchable before the end of next year and really good movies in 2027." The update came after he reshared an X user's post that praised Grok’s abilities, and called its scene generation “mind-blowing.” Musk has earlier announced that xAI’s game studio will release an AI-generated game before the end of next year. Elon Musk Announces xAI’s Game Studio Will Launch AI-Generated Game Before End of Next Year.

Grok will make a movie that is at least watchable before the end of next year and really good movies in 2027 https://t.co/5Fy42WRFLM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2025

