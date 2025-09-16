Elon Musk said that the word "MACROHARD" was being painted on the roof of the Colossus II supercomputer cluster in Memphis. The tech billionaire hinted that the word would be big enough to read from the space. This was a response to an X user who asked. "Is Macrohard an actual project that is currently underway?" Marcohard is an AI software by Elon Musk's xAI company. The software aimed to compete with tech giants like Microsoft and likely reduce the human workers with specialised AI agents for coding and help factories produce human-level AI products. Meta Ray-Ban Display HUD Glasses Video Accidentally Leaked Ahead of 'Meta Connect' Event by Mark Zuckerberg’s Company; Check Expected Price (Watch Video).

MACROHARD Word Being Painted on Roof of Colossus II Supercomputer Cluster in Memphis: Elon Musk

We are literally painting MACROHARD on the roof of the Colossus II supercompute cluster in Memphis big enough so you can read it from space — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2025

