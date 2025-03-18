Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, has acquired Hotshot, a generative AI video startup that specialises in creating high-quality videos from text input. The acquisition marks an expansion for xAI into AI-powered video generation. Hotshot was founded by Aakash Sastry and John Mullan and was initially focused on AI-driven photo tools but later it developed text-to-video models. The company is based in San Francisco and has created models like Hotshot-XL, Hotshot Act One, and Hotshot. Aakash Sastry, CEO of Hotshot, shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) on March 17, 2025. He expressed his enthusiasm and said, “We're excited to continue scaling these efforts on the largest cluster in the world, Colossus, as a part of xAI.” Elon Musk Says DOGE Team Discovered 14 ‘Magic Money Computers’ in US Government That Can ‘Make Money out of Thin Air’ (Watch Video).

Elon Musk’s xAI Acquires Hotshot

Some news - We're excited to announce that @HotshotSupport has been acquired by @xAI 🚀 Over the past 2 years we've built 3 video foundation models as a small team - Hotshot-XL, Hotshot Act One, and Hotshot. Training these models has given us a look into how global education,… pic.twitter.com/W4rmYUxnMR — Aakash (@aakashsastry) March 17, 2025

