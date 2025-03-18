Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has claimed that his team discovered 14 "magic money computers" within federal agencies, which he claims can generate "funds out of thin air". Speaking on Senator Ted Cruz's Verdict podcast, Musk explained, "Any computer that can just make money out of thin air, I call a 'magic money computer.' They just send money out of nothing." He stated that these systems exist in key government departments, including the Treasury, Health and Human Services, State, and Defense. According to Musk, these computers issue unchecked payments, with potential discrepancies of five to 10 per cent. He suggested that trillions of dollars flow through them, contributing to Washington's spending habits. The DOGE team has reportedly been granted full access to review these financial operations. Elon Musk's X To Introduce 'Videos' Tab Soon To Take On YouTube, Will Allow for Users To Find Suggested Videos and Short Clips From Creators.

Elon Musk: US Gov Has 'Magic Money Computers'

An absolute bombshell from @elonmusk on the latest episode of Verdict. He reveals there are 14 magic money computers in the federal government that send money out of nothing.

