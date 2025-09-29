Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas congratulated Sridhar Vembu on launching the India-made Arattai app. He said, "Congrats to Zoho on a very successful launch!" Arattai is an instant messaging app developed by Indian tech giant Zoho and offers various features such as chatting, calling, conducting meetings like Zoom, and a dedicated Stories section for sharing regular updates. Arattai is deemed as India's own WhatsApp. What Is Arattai App by Zoho? Can It Be India’s WhatsApp Alternative? Here’s All About Made-in-India Massaging Platform.

Aravind Srinivas Congratulates on Succesful Arattai App Launch

Congrats to Zoho for a very successful launch! https://t.co/WBvwiSyjjT — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) September 29, 2025

