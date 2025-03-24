Elon Musk's X suspended opposition accounts in Turkey after nationwide protests. X had reportedly compiled 86% of the content removal requests to take down the content in the second half of 2024. In response, X Global Government Affairs objected to Turkey's court orders blocking over 700 accounts, including journalists and political figures. The platform argued that these decisions violate free speech and hinder Turkish users' access to news and discourse. Musk's platform said, "X will always defend freedom of speech everywhere we operate." Which Company Secured Most H-1B Visa Approvals in 2024? From Amazon to Infosys and TCS, Check List of Top Employers for Specialised Jobs in US.

We Object to Multiple Court Order From Turkey To Block Account: Elon Musk’s X

We object to multiple court orders from the Turkish Information and Communication Technologies Authority to block over 700 accounts of news organizations, journalists, political figures, students, and others within Türkiye. Providing a platform committed to defending everyone’s… — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) March 23, 2025

