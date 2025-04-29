Ericsson has partnered with Indian IT hardware and telecom equipment manufacturer VVDN Technologies to localise the production of passive antenna systems by June 2025. As per a report of ET Telecom, Ericsson stated, "The initiative will support Indian telecom operators’ rapid 5G rollout and serve demands in the domestic and international markets." The company further highlighted that a "substantial portion" of the antennas produced in India will be exported once domestic requirements are fulfilled. AI Growth in India: Artificial Intelligence Reshaping Core Modernisation Across Private and Public Sectors, Government, Banking and Telecom Lead, Says Deloitte.

Ericsson Partners With VVDN Technologies

India : BIG on the Global Manufacturing Map List. pic.twitter.com/tDE9pMJgzo — DoT India (@DoT_India) April 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)