OpenAI has introduced two new open-weight language models, gpt-oss-120b and gpt-oss-20b, under the Apache 2.0 license. These models are designed to deliver “strong real-world performance at a low cost.” In a blog post, OpenAI stated that these models deliver better reasoning performance compared to other open models of similar size and are “optimized for efficient deployment on consumer hardware.” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said, “gpt-oss is a big deal.” He added that these "state-of-the-art" open-weight reasoning models, which can "run locally on your own computer (or phone with the smaller size)." OpenAI explained that both models were trained using their most advanced techniques, with a focus on reasoning, efficiency, and real-world usability across various deployment environments. GPT-5 First Look Revealed: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Shares First Image of Company's Upcoming Model, Says It Recommends ‘Pantheon’ As Best AI Show To Watch.

OpenAI Releases Two Open-Weight Reasoning Models: GPT-Oss-120b and GPT-Oss-20b

We released two open-weight reasoning models—gpt-oss-120b and gpt-oss-20b—under an Apache 2.0 license. Developed with open-source community feedback, these models deliver meaningful advancements in both reasoning capabilities & safety.https://t.co/PdKHqDqCPf — OpenAI (@OpenAI) August 5, 2025

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Says ‘GPT-Oss Is a Big Deal’

gpt-oss is a big deal; it is a state-of-the-art open-weights reasoning model, with strong real-world performance comparable to o4-mini, that you can run locally on your own computer (or phone with the smaller size). We believe this is the best and most usable open model in the… — Sam Altman (@sama) August 5, 2025

