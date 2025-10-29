Microsoft and OpenAI have entered a new phase of their partnership and have signed a new definitive agreement. In a blog post, Microsoft said, “As we enter the next phase of this partnership, we’ve signed a new definitive agreement that builds on our foundation, strengthens our partnership, and sets the stage for long-term success for both organisations.” Microsoft will hold approximately 27% of OpenAI. The Sam Altman-run company continues to remain Microsoft’s frontier model partner. Microsoft also maintains exclusive intellectual property rights and Azure API exclusivity until the development of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Microsoft noted, "Following the recapitalization, Microsoft holds an investment in OpenAI Group PBC valued at approximately $135 billion, representing roughly 27 percent on an as-converted diluted basis, inclusive of all owners – employees, investors, and the OpenAI Foundation." Nano Banana AI-Powered Image Editing Model Now Available in Search via Google App on Android and iOS.

Microsoft–OpenAI Partnership

