Gemini Advanced users can now invite their friends and gift them four months off. They can enjoy the Gemini Advanced subscriptions for a four-month trial and access different features. Google also allows the Gemini Advanced users to gift Gemini Pro for two days. Google said, "Friends will get a 4-month trial to Google One AI Premium when they subscribe with your invite link." Elon Musk's xAI Working on ‘Scheduled Tasks’ Feature for Grok Chatbot, Will Allow Users To Complete Tasks at Later Date.

Gemini Advanced Users Can Invite, Gift 4-Month Trial to Friends

Gemini Advanced users can now invite friends to gift them 4 months off Gemini Advanced. Or Gemini Pro on 2 days 👀 pic.twitter.com/R3R7bw7yw5 — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) May 18, 2025

