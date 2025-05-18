xAI, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company, is reportedly working on a new feature for Grok chatbot. The new feature, "scheduled tasks," would help users assign a time for a task once, daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly. The leaked information showed that the users must add a prompt and then schedule it for later release. This would help automate many tasks that the users may miss frequently. Grok 3.5 is also expected to launch soon as confirmed by Elon Musk after a delay. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot Can Now Generate Charts, Feature Currently Works in Browser.

Grok to Get 'Scheduled Tasks' Feature Soon

BREAKING: xAI is working on scheduled TASKS for GROK! pic.twitter.com/54gVuJYfNd — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) May 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)