Google has unveiled a new tool called "Flight Deals" to help travellers search for cheaper airfares online. Google said, "Flight Deals is a new AI-powered airfare search tool designed for flexible travelers whose number one goal is saving money on their next trip." The tech giant confirmed that the Flight Deals tool will be rolled out as beta over the next week in select regions, including the United States, Canada and India. Grok App Growth: Elon Musk Reacts As xAI’s Grok Achieves Faster Growth Rate Over OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Perplexity AI and Other AI Apps on Android and iOS.

Google Unveiled Flight Deals tool for Searching Cheaper Airfares Online

Flight Deals is a new AI-powered airfare search tool designed for flexible travelers whose number one goal is saving money on their next trip. It’s rolling out in beta over the next week in the U.S., Canada and India. — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) August 14, 2025

