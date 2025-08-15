Elon Musk reacted to seeing the Grok app grow faster on Android and iOS platforms than other AI apps. The tech billionaire recently argued with Apple that his xAI-developed Grok was not among the different applications like ChatGPT. He accused Apple of favouring OpenAI. However, Elon Musk posted, "Grok is growing more than twice as fast as the next fastest AI app on Android!" According to the shared stats, the Grok growth rate was 29.43%, the highest compared with Perplexity's 13.77% or ChatGPT's 6.21%. Elon Musk vs Sam Altman: OpenAI and Altman Back Brain-Implant Startup ‘Merge Labs’ To Rival Musk’s Neuralink.

Elon Musk Reacts to Grok Growing Faster Than Perplexity and OpenAI

Grok is growing more than twice as fast as the next fastest AI app on Android! https://t.co/tgrhFtYiix — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2025

