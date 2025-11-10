Google Maps in India has received a major upgrade, and it is now powered by Gemini to make navigation smarter and easier for its users. Google aims to enhance how people travel and discover places across the country with this update. The integration of Gemini brings improved route suggestions, personalised recommendations, and real-time assistance. The company has also introduced new safety alerts in partnership with government authorities to ensure safer travel experiences. These improvements are expected to make Google Maps more reliable and user-friendly. In a blog post, Google said, “We’re also introducing safety alerts in partnership with government authorities and enhancing every way you travel with new India-first features for two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and metro commuters.” Grok Imagine 1.0: Elon Musk Asks Users To Vote on Codename for Grok Imagine 1.0 Version, Majority Favour ‘Colossal Coconut’.

Google Maps New Update

Google Maps in India just got a big upgrade 🚀 Now supercharged with Gemini and new India-first features 💡 Dive into what’s new 👇🔗https://t.co/2ZmXhp65eN — Google India (@GoogleIndia) November 8, 2025

